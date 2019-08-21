Kent

Missing boy Lucas Dobson: River Stour search enters fifth day

  • 21 August 2019
Lucas Dobson Image copyright Chloee Martin
Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

Search teams are continuing the hunt for a six-year-old boy who fell into a river five days ago.

Hundreds of volunteers had been aiding efforts to find Lucas Dobson, who slipped into the River Stour while fishing in Sandwich, Kent, on Saturday.

They had worked alongside emergency crews to scour the area and surrounding fields.

On Tuesday, Kent Police said the river was its sole focus and asked the public to stay away from the search.

The force has recruited specialist rescuers armed with sonar equipment to examine the river.

Peter Faulding, of the Specialist Group International dive team, said they were all "working incredibly hard", in what continues to be a "very difficult" search, over miles of the river.

Image copyright Gareth Fuller / PA
Image caption Lucas has not been seen since Saturday afternoon

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites