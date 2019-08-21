Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sabrina Goacher's body was found near Tunbridge Wells Common

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a missing woman whose body was found in woodland.

Sabrina Goacher, 30, was found in an "overgrown area" near Tunbridge Wells Common more than 36 hours after she was last seen, police said.

A post-mortem was unable to establish a cause of death and Kent Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

A man in his 30s, who knew Ms Goacher, was arrested and released on bail, police said.

Det Ch Insp Tristan Kluibenschadl said Ms Goacher was seen at 06:17 BST on Sunday in St John's Road wearing a "yellow reversible jacket".

He said five minutes later she was seen on nearby Mount Ephraim "with the jacket reversed and showing a green material with yellow lining".

Her body was found near Church Road at about 20:45 on Monday.