Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption The dinghies were met by a Border Force coastal patrol vessel

Two boats carrying 21 migrants have been intercepted in the Channel.

Eleven men in a dinghy were met by a Border Force vessel after authorities were alerted at 08:30 BST, with a second boat, carrying nine men and a boy, intercepted at about 11:00.

All those onboard were brought to Dover and will be interviewed by immigration officials, the Home Office said.

At least 845 people, including more than 70 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

The Home Office said 65 people who arrived illegally in the UK in small boats have been returned to European countries this year.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.