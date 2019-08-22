Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Police said criminals "target some of the most vulnerable people in our communities"

A suitcase containing £190,000 in cash was found by police investigating a county lines drug dealing network between London and Kent.

The money was seized, along with a Range Rover and an Audi, during a raid in Lords Wood Lane in Chatham.

About 500g of suspected cocaine was found at a property in Humber Road, Dartford, on Wednesday, police said.

Drugs, weapons and cash were also found during raids at five properties in London.

The National Crime Agency estimates there are 2,000 county lines drugs operations across the UK, where inner-city gangs supply smaller towns, often exploiting teenage runners and vulnerable addicts in the process.

Supt Mick Gardner, of Kent Police, said: 'We remain absolutely determined in our efforts to tackle the organised criminal gangs who seek to operate drug supply networks in Kent."

He said that by working with other police forces, officers were "making it harder and harder for criminals who target some of the most vulnerable people in our communities".