Image caption The High Street in Maidstone was cordoned off following the stabbing

Four people have been charged after a man was stabbed to death in Maidstone.

The 21-year-old London man died in the town centre following a disturbance in the High Street at 03:00 BST on Sunday.

The four, also from London, have been charged with violent disorder and are due before Medway Magistrates' Court later.

Kent Police said inquiries remained ongoing and anyone with information about the attack should contact the force.

Those charged are: Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Crouch End; Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Hornsey; Mohamed Abdurahman, 23, of Newland Road, Hornsey and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road, Crouch End.