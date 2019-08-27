Image caption The three dinghies were met by a Border Force vessel on Tuesday morning

Three dinghies carrying about 20 suspected migrants have been intercepted in the Channel.

The boats heading towards Dover were towed to land by a Border Force cutter on Tuesday.

The coastguard and Dover Lifeboat were also involved in the operation at about 08:00 BST.

A spokesman said Home Secretary Priti Patel had spoken with her French counterpart about the issue of migrants arriving by boat.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously warned illegal migrants they would be sent back if they risked crossing the Channel.

On Monday 28 migrants were found attempting to cross in two small vessels.

Nearly 1,000 people in total, including at least 80 children, have crossed the Channel in boats so far this year.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

