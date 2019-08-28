Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption A Border Force coastal patrol vessel was deployed

A small boat carrying 18 migrants has been intercepted off the Kent coast.

The group, which included two children, were taken to Dover and handed over to immigration officials.

The Home Office says Border Force was alerted to the boat in the Channel at about 08:00 BST.

French authorities also had to rescue 25 migrants, including three children, off the coast of Calais at about 03:00 BST.

A helicopter rescue operation took place and 12 migrants were recovered and left with border police. The other 13 were able to reach the coast on their own when the tide went down.

Image copyright PREMAR Manche Image caption French authorities rescued 25 migrants in Calais

Those recovered from the Channel at Dover were medically assessed and found to be well.

They presented themselves as Afghans, Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis and Kuwaiti Bidoons.

At least 1,276 people, including about 100 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.

Of those, 1,030 have successfully crossed the Channel this year, including 270 so far this month.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk. The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life.

"The home secretary is in discussions with the French authorities about this issue and we continue to work closely at all levels with France."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.