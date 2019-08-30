Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Police believe the man pictured may hold important information about the stabbing of Andre Bent

Detectives investigating the death of a 21-year-old near a nightclub have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have important information.

Andre Bent from Lambeth, south London, was killed in a stabbing in Maidstone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four men have been charged with violent disorder, a fifth was arrested and bailed on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is asked to contact Kent Police.

Mr Bent died following a disturbance in the High Street at 03:00 BST. Two knives were seized from the scene.

Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Crouch End; Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Hornsey; Mohamed Gelani, 23, of Newland Road, Hornsey and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road, Crouch End were in court earlier and remanded to appear at Medway Crown Court on 24 September.