Arrest after pedestrian hit by lorry in Maidstone
- 30 August 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by an articulated lorry.
The pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after the crash in Maidstone at 14:30 BST on Thursday.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the lorry or the woman in the moments before the collision near Loose Road to contact them.
A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.