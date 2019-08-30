Kent

Arrest after pedestrian hit by lorry in Maidstone

  • 30 August 2019
Loose Road, at the junction with Heather Drive Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The woman was hit near Loose Road, at the junction with Heather Drive

A man has been arrested after a woman in her seventies was hit by an articulated lorry.

The pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after the crash in Maidstone at 14:30 BST on Thursday.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the lorry or the woman in the moments before the collision near Loose Road to contact them.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites