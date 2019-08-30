Image copyright Google Image caption Gallery in Maidstone will close in the wake of Andre Bent's death

A nightclub owner has revealed he is selling up after a "hate campaign" in the wake of a fatal stabbing.

Trevor Modell originally "hastily" put out a statement denying people were not searched upon arrival at Gallery in Maidstone, Kent, last weekend.

Andre Bent, 21, was stabbed to death on Sunday and many suggested the club, which had hosted a rap concert Mr Bent attended, should close.

Mr Modell apologised and admitted the club only searched a few bags on entry.

Police have arrested five men in their murder investigation. Four of the men have been charged with violent disorder while the fifth has been bailed.

Image caption Gallery owner Trevor Modell has said he will sell the nightclub

Mr Modell had apparently felt under pressure to close the club following Mr Bent's death.

He has now decided to leave the premises and sell to a new owner.

Mr Modell said: "I would like to say how sorry I am. As a parent the worse thing you can have in life is have to bury your son.

"We are devastated by what has happened in Jubilee Square."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was was stabbed to death last weekend

Mr Modell said the statement claiming everybody was searched upon entering the club was put out in haste and apologised to Mr Bent's parents.

He added: "We did not search everyone in the building. We did not wand everyone in the building.

"We searched a few bags."

'Hate campaign'

Mr Modell said he would actively support changing the licensing laws to make sure archways are used for checks and security.

He said: "The hate campaign; I own a business; cannot tolerate it.

"Gallery nightclub, which opens on Saturday night under my ownership, will not open as a nightclub under my ownership again.

"The nightclub will be put up for sale."

