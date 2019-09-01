Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was killed near Gallery nightclub in Maidstone

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing near a Maidstone nightclub.

Andre Bent, 21, from Lambeth, south London, died in an attack near Gallery in the early hours of last Sunday.

Kent Police said it had arrested the teenager on suspicion of murder and three other attempted murders.

Four people have already appeared in court on violent disorder charges and three have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The 16-year-old is being questioned in custody, police said.

Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Crouch End; Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Hornsey; Mohamed Gelani, 23, of Newland Road, Hornsey, and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road, Crouch End appeared before Medway magistrates on Tuesday charged with violent disorder.

All four were remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 24 September.

A 23-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice. They have all been bailed.

Image caption The High Street in Maidstone was cordoned off following the stabbing

Det Ch Insp Patrick Milford said: "The four other people who were injured that night are now recovering, however two still remain in hospital."

He urged anyone with information who has not yet been in touch with police to contact the force.