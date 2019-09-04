Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone on 25 August

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a Kent town.

Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone High Street on 25 August.

The teenager, from Hornsey, north London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with the attempted murder of three other men, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 24 September.

Detectives investigating the death of Mr Bent, of Lambeth, south London, have arrested seven others.

Four have been charged with violent disorder and three have been released on bail.