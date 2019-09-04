Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Jan Gina denied the crime and told police "he did not like fish"

A burglar who used a cat flap to break into a home was caught after his DNA was found on a half-eaten fishcake he left at the scene.

Jan Gina initially denied any involvement in the crime, "claiming he did not like fish," Kent Police said.

He later admitted stealing bank cards and a handbag from a house in Folkestone while the owners were asleep on 9 May.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to 125 weeks in a young offenders institute.

Gina, from Cambridge Gardens, Folkestone, had "helped himself to a cooked fishcake" during the burglary, police said.

Tests revealed his DNA on the unfinished snack and he was later found in possession of the stolen items, along with five bags of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court to burglary and possession of a Class B drug.