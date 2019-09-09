Image copyright Google Image caption Gallery in Maidstone has closed in the wake of Andre Bent's death

A nightclub's licence has been suspended after a fatal stabbing.

The owner of the Gallery in Maidstone had voluntarily closed the club after the death of 21-year-old Andre Bent.

Trevor Modell admitted that staff had "not searched everyone in the building" on the night Mr Bent was stabbed to death in nearby Jubilee Square.

Maidstone Borough Council said it had suspended the club's licence as an "interim step" ahead of a review hearing on 2 October.

Councillors "heard representations from Kent Police and the premises licence holder" before deciding "the interim step of suspending the premises licence was necessary, pending the full review," the council said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, of Lambeth, south London, was stabbed to death

The grounds for the decision are unknown because the council meeting was held in private, with all documents restricted.

Kent Police declined to say whether it had asked for the review in response to Mr Bent's death.

Mr Modell said the club had faced a "hate campaign" after Mr Bent's death and he would be selling the venue.

He said he actively supports changing the licensing laws to make sure archways are used for checks and security.

A 16-year-old boy, from Hornsey, north London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Four others have been charged with violent disorder.