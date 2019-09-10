Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Migrants trying to get to the UK have been caught on thermal imaging cameras

People smugglers are using "fake news" about the impacts of Brexit to pressure migrants into crossing the Channel in small boats, it has been claimed.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, Conservative MP for Calais, said migrants were incorrectly being told "the crossing will close" after Brexit.

He said "security measures" alone would not stop the rise in crossings.

The UK's asylum system should be changed to allow migrants to apply at British embassies in Europe, he said.

More than 1,100 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, with 336 in August.

Meanwhile, thermal imaging cameras show that attempts by migrants to break into UK-bound lorries in Calais continue in earnest after nightfall.

Mr Dumont said: "Smugglers say to migrants, 'If the UK leaves the EU, you will not ever be able to cross the Channel'. It's a lie, because it won't change anything.

"Smugglers are giving fake news to migrants, but it's for them to earn money."

Image caption Pierre-Henri Dumont said migrants should be able to apply for asylum at UK embassies

French police could "not do more" to stop boat crossings, he said, adding: "We need to understand that we can not monitor 400 or 500km of coast."

He said that many migrants had travelled thousands of miles, adding: "Now everyday they can see the English coast here in Calais. Do you really think controls, police forces, cameras, walls, will stop them from trying to cross? No, never."

Mr Dumont called for a "new system", allowing migrants to make asylum applications at British embassies across Europe.

"Right now if you are a migrant and you want to ask for asylum in Great Britain, you have to be physically present in Great Britain.

"That is making a big risk for them, because their only chance is to risk their life crossing [the Channel]."

