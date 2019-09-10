Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption A Border Force coastal patrol vessel was deployed

Two boats carrying 22 migrants have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

Border Force was alerted to the two boats travelling across the Channel on Tuesday, and a cutter was deployed.

The Home office says each boat had 11 people on board and they were taken to Dover and handed over to immigration officials.

Border Force, along with Kent Police and the coastguard, is also dealing with a separate ongoing incident at Littlestone.

Kent Police say they were called to The Parade, in nearby Greatstone, at about 11:00 BST after migrants were seen on the beach.

