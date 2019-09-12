Jeffery Mills cleared of murder over Maidstone gun death
- 12 September 2019
A man has been cleared of manslaughter and murder after a man was shot dead in Kent.
Jeffery Mill was found not guilty by a jury after Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was shot dead at his home in Maidstone in March.
The 54-year-old, of Cambridge Crescent, admitted possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition.
He received a prison sentence of six years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court.