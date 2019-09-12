Image copyright Google Image caption Andrew Jenkins was found dead in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone

A man has been cleared of manslaughter and murder after a man was shot dead in Kent.

Jeffery Mill was found not guilty by a jury after Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was shot dead at his home in Maidstone in March.

The 54-year-old, of Cambridge Crescent, admitted possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He received a prison sentence of six years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court.