Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on 17 August

The funeral has taken place of six-year-old Lucas Dobson who died after falling into a river in Kent.

Lucas slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich while out fishing with his family on 17 August. His body was found four days later.

His parents said: "This is a very sad day for us, and we are grateful for the space to celebrate his life, and grieve our deep loss."

They also thanked all those who had helped search for their son.

Kirsty Furze and Nathan Dobson said they were overwhelmed by the support they had received after Lucas's death.

The funeral service at St George's Church in Deal took place on what would have been his seventh birthday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lucas's coffin was decorated in the theme of Lightning McQueen from the film Cars

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Members of the emergency services were among the mourners at St George's Church in Deal

The service began with 21 Seconds by the So Solid Crew - one of Lucas's favourite songs.

The Reverend Peter Ould told the congregation the community had been "united in their search for Lucas and then their grief for his loss".

Speaking directly to Lucas's parents, he said: "Nathan, I will never forget your courage as you stood in front of hundreds of people and thanked them for their support, Kirsty your love as you went to social media to pour out your heart.

"Lucas was lucky, is lucky, to have parents like you.

"Nathan and Kirsty, you shared Lucas with us for five long hard days and we will never forget the privilege of the way, somehow, during that week he was our son as well as yours."

Paying tribute to his son during the service, Mr Dobson said: "If you look down on me in the night and see me cry, just smile and know that I'll be all right.

"Goodbye son, I love you today, tomorrow and forever."