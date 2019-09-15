Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption A Border Force coastal patrol vessel was deployed

Three boats suspected of carrying migrants have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

The Home Office confirmed Border Force is dealing with all the three ongoing incidents.

It is unknown how many people are onboard the boats or what time they were first spotted.

At least 1,373 people, including more than 100 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.

Of those, 1,127 have successfully crossed the Channel this year.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.