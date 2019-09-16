Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two children were on one boat intercepted off the Kent coast

Authorities have intercepted 20 migrants in the English Channel, including four children.

One boat was spotted off Kent at about 04:30 BST with eight men, one woman and two children on board. They all identified as Iraqi and Iranian nationals, the Home Office said.

They were brought into Dover and medically assessed before being handed over to immigration officials.

At 04:20 BST French authorities picked up a second boat carrying nine people.

The boat was taking in water and was intercepted by the French coastguard about 1km off Cape Gris-Nez.

The six men, one woman and two children were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer and handed over to police.

At least 1,264 people have crossed the Channel in small boast this year.

On Sunday four small boats carrying 41 migrants were intercepted in the Channel, including a kayak carrying two men.

A boat carrying 24 migrants - including two children - was intercepted, along with one with five men and one woman onboard.

Nine other people - seven men and two women - were in another boat stopped off the Kent coast.

The migrants said they were Iranian, Afghan, Turkish and Malian.

The Home Office said 75 migrants who entered the UK illegally since January have been returned to Europe.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

