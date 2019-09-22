Image copyright PA Media Image caption The migrants made the crossing during good weather on Saturday

Eight migrants have been intercepted by the Border Force in the Channel.

The Home Office confirmed they were picked up at 12:00 BST on Saturday from a small boat travelling in the St Margaret's Bay area off Dover.

The group, who presented themselves as Afghan and Iranian nationals, were medically assessed and are being interviewed by immigration officials.

At least 1,518 people, including more than 100 children, have now crossed the Channel since 3 November 2018.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk.

"The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life.

"We are working closely at all levels with the French authorities to tackle this dangerous and illegal activity.

"In addition, Border Force cutters are patrolling the Channel and we have deployed equipment to detect migrant activity."