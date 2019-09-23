Image caption Border Force officers brought the dinghy into the Port of Dover

Six men were brought to Dover by Border Force officers after attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy.

Authorities were alerted to a small boat off the coast of Kent at about 08:30 BST on Sunday.

The men, from Iran, will be interviewed by immigrations officers, the Home Office said.

French authorities are also investigating after four migrants were rescued from a stolen boat that got into difficulty off Calais on Sunday.

Image copyright Premar Manche Image caption Four migrants were rescued from a stolen pleasure cruiser

More than 1,300 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

Eight migrants were picked up by the Border Force near St Margaret's Bay, Dover, on Saturday.

Last week, French police cleared a migrant camp in Dunkirk, where about 1,000 people, including families with children, were living.