Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Some dogs were kept in dark, cold kennels and others in filthy makeshift runs, the RSPCA said

A dog breeder has been banned from commercially breeding puppies after failing to investigate illnesses before selling them on.

Mark Burgess, 39, was convicted of eight offences under the Animal Welfare Act after the RSPCA and Kent Police raided a property in Brenzett.

An investigation was launched after puppies he sold became ill and died.

District Judge Justin Barron has criticised the RSPCA for comments made after Burgess's conviction.

'Negligent'

Burgess has been banned from breeding dogs for commercial purposes for two years and given a two-year community order with a six-month curfew, meaning he will have to remain tagged and at home between 20:00 and 06:00.

The judge told Burgess: "I found your behaviour negligent in the sense that you sold these puppies and should have further investigated the cause of their illness, identified that illness and not going on to sell them.

"The animals should not have been sold in the condition that they were in."

He said Mr Burgess's "standards fell short".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption RSPCA inspectors and police officers executed a warrant at the puppy farm in February

The RSPCA had requested Burgess should be banned from keeping dogs.

The judge responded: "From the latest evidence I have seen the dogs you are now keeping are well cared for and I do not see there is a need to ban you from keeping dogs."

The judge described a press release issued after Burgess's conviction at Canterbury Crown Court in August as being an "emotional statement not appropriately balanced".

"It led to the impression he had been found guilty of deliberately and gratuitously causing suffering to animals which wasn't my finding."

He said the case had led him to consider "whether the RSPCA should continue to conduct its own prosecution".

