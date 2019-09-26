Image copyright Jonathan Groves Image caption Pupils were collected by their parents as bomb disposal units were sent to the scene

A primary school has been evacuated after a suspected World War Two bomb was found on a nearby building site.

Pupils at Valley Invicta in Kings Hill, Kent, were collected by parents and guardians after police were called to the discovery of a "suspected wartime monition" in Warwick Way.

Dozens of people were also sent home from offices in a nearby business park.

It is the second time this year that an unexploded bomb has been found on the site of the former RAF base.

Kent Police said that a cordon had been put in place "as a precaution", with Gibson Drive closed between Kings Hill Avenue and Alexandra Grove.

Bomb disposal experts were sent to the scene after a "suspected wartime munition" was found on a construction site, it said.

Self-employed personal trainer Tara Jane Wilkinson was evacuated from the Infinity Fitness gym and said she was forced to cancel six appointments, costing her £200.

Kings Hill-based Wilkinson Construction said the business park, built on the site of the former RAF West Malling, had been closed three times due to the discovery of wartime bombs since 2014.

A 50kg (110lb) German fragmentation bomb was destroyed in a controlled explosion in June, according to unexploded ordinance risk analysts Zetica UXO.