Image copyright PA Image caption Dajahnel Young was visiting the town from south-east London

The mother of a six-year-old girl who drowned on a trip to the beach has said she told the woman looking after her daughter not to let her in the sea.

Dajahnel Young, from Erith in London, was seen "floating lifeless" in the water at Margate, Kent, on 28 July last year.

She had been reported missing during a trip with friends from her church.

Camille Remekie told an inquest in Sandwich she had entrusted her friend, Cynthia Robinson, to look after her.

Miss Remekie said she was initially reluctant to allow Dajahnel on the trip because she did not want her going into the "dirty" sea water.

However, she told the inquest she gave permission "at the last minute".

Image copyright Griselda Mussett Image caption Margate beach was crowded with visitors during a period of hot weather when Dajahnel was recovered from the sea

Miss Remekie said she told her friend "about two times" before the trip: "I do not want her going into the water."

Richard Keeber, representing Mrs Robinson, told the hearing his client denied this.

Miss Remekie claimed she said it immediately when the beach trip was mentioned, but said she "did not remember" if her friend responded.

Mr Keeber also asked if it had been mentioned in video calls before the trip but Dajahnel's mother said she "couldn't remember".

The court also heard a statement from Miss Remekie, which said: "She may have run off excited about something, like toys at a supermarket - but she has never gone missing. She had an understanding of risk."

The mother claimed Mrs Robinson had blamed a lifeguard for the drowning but she had responded: "You were responsible for her."

Mr Keeber suggested to Miss Remekie: "Dealing with this is so, so difficult and you must have run it through your mind so many times.

"You've convinced yourself that you've said 'don't take her into the water'."

The inquest continues.

