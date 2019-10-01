Image copyright Google Image caption Police have cordoned off Cowgate Cemetery in Dover

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a cemetery.

The body was found in Cowgate Cemetery in Dover at about 07:00 BST, Kent Police said.

The graveyard and surrounding area has been cordoned off.

Det Insp Neil Kimber said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are treating the man's death as suspicious."