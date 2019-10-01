Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen has not been seen since she disappeared from the home she shared with Ben Lacomba on 10 October 2018

A missing mother-of-five was murdered by her former partner in a "calculated manner designed to avoid detection", a court has heard.

Ben Lacomba, 38, of Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, Kent, is on trial accused of murdering 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen.

She has not been seen since she disappeared from the home she shared with Mr Lacomba on 10 October 2018.

"She was not abducted and murdered by a stranger," prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told Woolwich Crown Court.

Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Mr Lacomba's relationship with Ms Wellgreen was marked by "tensions and problems", the court heard

"She did not leave her home voluntarily, abandoning her children for whatever reason, never to return," she added.

She said Mr Lacomba murdered Ms Wellgreen in a "calculated manner designed to avoid detection, to leave no trace", before disposing of her body.

"Only this defendant knows where it is and exactly what he did that night," she told the jury.

The couple met online in 2004 and split up in 2014. They were still living at the same address, and Ms Wellgreen had started seeing other men, the court was told.

The prosecution allege Mr Lacomba switched off the CCTV system in the middle of the night and parked his car in an unusual spot in order to evade detection.

Ms Morgan said no obvious signs of attack were found and there was no CCTV footage to suggest anyone else had been at the address.

She said Ms Wellgreen who had just accepted a new job, wanted to buy Mr Lacomba out of the family house.

"There is nothing to suggest that she was anything other than in a positive frame of mind and looking forward to her future", Ms Morgan said.

She was leading a "happy life with much to look forward to", the court heard.

Mr Lacomba denies murder and the trial continues.

