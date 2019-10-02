Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Faisal Khan was jailed after £850,000 was found hidden in his van

A man has been jailed after police found £850,000 of laundered cash hidden in secret compartments in his van.

Faisal Khan denied having any knowledge of the bundles of banknotes which were discovered by police at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Kent.

The 27-year-old, from Batley, West Yorkshire, admitted one charge of money laundering.

Khan, of Grafton Street, was jailed for six years at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.

His blue Transit van was searched at the Folkestone terminal of the Channel Tunnel when it was stopped on 23 January.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The bundles of cash were hidden in secret compartments

Det Insp Shaun Creed, of Kent Police, said: "Faisal Khan originally denied any knowledge of the huge amount of banknotes found hidden within his van, but it was clear that this was a failed attempt to conceal his criminal activity.

"The money seized from his van will now be subject to a forfeiture application under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which if successful will mean the money is re-invested into policing."

