Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Mr Lacomba's relationship with Ms Wellgreen was marked by "tensions and problems", the jury was told

The former partner of a missing mother-of-five drove his taxi on an isolated route to dispose of her body after killing her, a jury has been told.

Ben Lacomba, 38, of Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, Kent, is on trial accused of murdering 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen.

She has not been seen since she disappeared from the home she shared with Mr Lacomba on 10 October 2018.

The jury has been taken to their home and driven along the route he was said to have followed.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen has not been seen since she disappeared in October 2018

The prosecution told the jury Mr Lacomba's Vauxhall Zafira, with an All Night Cars logo on the side, was captured on eight cameras between 02:15 BST and 04:27 on 10 October as he drove away from his home into Hartley Bottom, towards the village of Stansted, and back.

Mr Lacomba denies murdering his ex-partner and claimed he was asleep all night only to wake to find Ms Wellgreen missing from their home, the trial has heard. Her body has not been found.

During the site visit, Alison Morgan QC, for the prosecution, told the jury Ms Wellgreen's car was parked outside the house. She also pointed out the home CCTV system which Mr Lacomba is accused of switching off.

He also asked about security cameras at a neighbour's property, the jury has heard.

Members of the jury were taken on minibuses to trace the route Lacomba is alleged to have driven.

Ms Morgan told them: "We will stop at each of the eight CCTV cameras which the prosecution say catch the defendant's car on that route in both directions, so out and in."

The jury has previously heard Mr Lacomba murdered Ms Wellgreen in a "calculated manner designed to avoid detection, to leave no trace".

The trial at Woolwich Crown Court continues.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.