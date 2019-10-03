Image copyright Adrian Langan Image caption Sussex Police say a "small number" of migrants disappeared

Seventeen migrants have been detained after landing in two boats on the East Sussex coast.

A "small number" of people have also disappeared following the landings of two inflatable boats in Hastings and Winchelsea, Sussex Police said.

Two of the group, which comprised men, women and children, required medical assistance, the force added.

A spokesman said: "It is thought they probably crossed the English Channel from France overnight."

"Seventeen migrants, including men, women and children, have been detained by immigration officials, but a few others from the Winchelsea landing are thought to have disappeared into the surrounding countryside," he added.

At least 1,281 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

Image copyright Adrian Langan Image caption Seventeen people were detained after landing on two boats

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.