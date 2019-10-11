Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 20s was arrested in Rainham High Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.

The woman - said to be in her 50s - was found at about 20:30 BST on Thursday at a property in the Mierscourt Road area of Rainham in Kent,

She was confirmed dead at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder in Rainham High Street shortly afterwards. Both the man and the woman were known to each other, police said.