Man arrested after woman's body found in Rainham
- 11 October 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.
The woman - said to be in her 50s - was found at about 20:30 BST on Thursday at a property in the Mierscourt Road area of Rainham in Kent,
She was confirmed dead at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder in Rainham High Street shortly afterwards. Both the man and the woman were known to each other, police said.