Image caption Police were called to a property in Margate in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been charged with murdering a 44-year-old man with a broken bottle in Margate.

Mark Miles died after being after being wounded in Sandhurst Place, Margate, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday, Kent Police said.

Richard McAuley, 23, of Northdown Road, Cliftonville, is due to appear before magistrates in Medway to face a murder charge.

The two men were known to each other, police said.