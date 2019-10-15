Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Ben Lacomba denies murdering Sarah Wellgreen at their home and then disposing of her body

A man accused of killing his ex-partner said it was a "massive mistake" to throw his phones into the River Thames.

Taxi driver Ben Lacomba is charged with 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen's murder after she vanished last October.

Giving evidence at his trial at Woolwich Crown Court, he said he had received "nasty messages" from her over the custody of their three children.

Mr Lacomba denies murdering Ms Wellgreen at their home in New Ash Green and then disposing of her body.

Five days after the mother-of-five disappeared from her Kent home, police asked to take Mr Lacomba's phone to download the data on it.

He originally signed the consent form but did not agree deleted information could be retrieved, jurors heard.

He told the court he had received "nasty" messages from Ms Wellgreen while going through an acrimonious court battle and had composed "just as nasty" messages back.

However, he said rather than sending them he had deleted them when he calmed down.

Mr Lacomba told the jury he did not trust the police not to download the deleted messages, despite his not giving them his consent to do so.

"All these thoughts were rushing through my head," he said, adding that after retrieving the items from the police he then drove to Greenhithe and threw his two phones in the river.

He told his defence counsel, Rebecca Trowler QC: "I was stupid. I made a mistake. A massive mistake.

"I should have just given police my phones and they could have downloaded everything. I might not be standing here today."

The trial continues.

