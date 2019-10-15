Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Lesley Spearing was described by her family as "utterly selfless"

The family of a woman who was found stabbed to death have described her as "the kindest, gentlest person you could ever meet".

The body of Lesley Spearing, 55, was found at a property in the Mierscourt Road area of Rainham, Kent, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Jamie Burnett, 27, of Old Road, Chatham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court earlier charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at the same court on 19 November.

In a statement, Ms Spearing's family said: "Lesley was the kindest, gentlest person you could ever meet. She was a loving mum and a very much loved sister, auntie and friend.

"She was utterly selfless and always put others before herself.

"She wanted others to be happy."