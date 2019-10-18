Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew Griggs denies murdering his wife Debbie Griggs 20 years ago

A man murdered his wife thinking he would lose half his business if she found he was in a "sexual relationship" with a 15-year-old, a court heard.

Fishmonger Andrew Griggs, 57, denies killing pregnant mother-of three Debbie Griggs, 34, and disposing of her body in May 1999, fearing a divorce.

Mr Griggs told Canterbury Crown Court he "was not having a relationship" with the teenager.

"I have not done anything to Debbie," he told the jury.

Mrs Griggs disappeared from the family home in Deal, Kent.

To avoid his wife finding out the defendant, of St Leonards, in Dorset, began to file for divorce in March before she had the chance to start proceedings herself, the court heard.

But he stopped they proceedings when they were reconciled later that month.

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, said the defendant had only changed his mind after he discovered his wife would be entitled to half the family business, which she co-owned.

"That made you angry," Mr Atkinson said.

"No, it didn't," the defendant replied.

Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been seen since May 1999

In April 1999, Mr Griggs had complained to a tradesman he was "having a lot of trouble at home with his wife" and "wished her dead", the court heard.

"You couldn't divorce because of the financial implication and you wished her dead," Mr Atkinson said.

"I did not," Mr Griggs responded.

Mrs Griggs had grown increasingly suspicious he was "having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old" and would herself file for divorce if she discovered it were true, Mr Atkinson said.

'Girl was groomed'

"The consequences that you realised would follow from you divorcing her would come about after all," he said.

"You would lose your children, you would lose half your business, half of everything, unless Debbie went first."

"I was not having a relationship with [the 15-year-old] and I haven't done anything to Debbie," Mr Griggs said.

The court earlier heard from the girl, now aged in her mid-30s, who said she had been "groomed" by Mr Griggs, who she called a "paedophile".

Mr Griggs told the court the last time he saw his wife she stormed out on him while he slept in an armchair, shouting: "Let's see how you cope with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

"I just sort of sat in the chair and didn't say anything," Mr Griggs said. "I just heard the car going up the drive and that was it."

Mr Atkinson said: "That is not what happened to your wife, is it?"

"She did not leave that house under her own power. She left that house after you killed her."

"I did not kill Debbie," Mr Griggs responded.

The trial continues.

