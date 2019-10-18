Image copyright Google/Kent Police Image caption Shaun May was jailed after being convicted of attempted murder

A husband who told his wife to close her eyes and wait for a present before stabbing her has been jailed.

Shaun May, 34, awoke his partner in the bedroom of her Kent home on 9 October 2018, police said.

After telling her to close her eyes he left the room to get a kitchen knife, plunging it into her neck and shoulder upon his return.

At Maidstone Crown Court, May was convicted of attempted murder and jailed for 13 years and six months.

May was arrested after his wife was rushed to hospital from the home in Southborough, Tunbridge Wells.

May, of Station Road, Aylesford, had denied a charge of attempted murder but was convicted following a trial on 4 September.

'Violent manner'

PC Mark Beeching said: "May acted in a cold, callous and violent manner on that morning.

"The assault with a knife could have easily had fatal consequences and will no doubt have a long-lasting and profound effect on the victim."

