Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Lee Vernon said he had accidentally dropped his son

The father of a six-week-old boy who died from a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain has been convicted of his son's murder.

Lee Vernon, 21, admitted killing McKenzie Ellis, who was just 47 days old when he died, but denied murder.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court heard baby McKenzie's injuries were as a result of "being shaken with a firm grip".

Vernon, from Broadstairs, Kent, will be sentenced on 29 November.

McKenzie was taken to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on 23 July 2018 and was in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

'Broken ribs'

Doctors found a severe bleed on the brain, a broken collar bone, five broken ribs on one side and six broken ribs on the other side.

McKenzie was taken to King's College Hospital in London but his life-support machine was turned off on 26 July.

During the trial Paul Mendelle QC, defending, said Vernon was a "committed father" who loved his son.

He said: "I'm not defending his actions and neither is he.

"The issue is what he intended at that moment. Whatever you decide there will be no winners, only losers."

Vernon told the court he would never intentionally hurt his son.

He claimed he accidentally dropped the baby, panicked and tried to revive his son by hugging and squeezing him, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Steven Perian QC told the jury that Vernon was "a manipulative liar and was able to provide a convincing account that was inconsistent with the medical evidence gathered by the prosecution".

