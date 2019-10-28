Image copyright PA Media Image caption The coastbound carriageway was used exclusively by HGVs during March

A plan to manage traffic congestion on a Kent motorway has come into force as part of plans for a no-deal Brexit.

Operation Brock sees one side of the M20 being used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports.

All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite carriageway.

The traffic measures are designed to keep the M20 open in both directions in case there is disruption to services across the English Channel.

The government had hoped to prevent a repeat of Operation Stack, which shut the M20 in 2015

Lorries heading for Europe will face a 30mph limit on a 13-mile stretch between junctions seven (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford) on the coastbound carriage of the M20.

All other traffic on the motorway - including lorries carrying out UK deliveries - must use a 50mph contraflow of two lanes in each direction on the London-bound side of the road.

Under plans for Operation Brock, hauliers could also be sent to a lorry park at Manston Airport, and the M26 could be be closed and used for queuing HGVs in the event of severe disruption.

Operation Brock was last put in place in March four days ahead of the first planned Brexit date, but was deactivated three weeks later.