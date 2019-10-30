Image copyright PA Media Image caption John Bercow is this year's Edenbridge Bonfire Guy

An 11-metre effigy of John Bercow holding the heads of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn has been unveiled as the Guy of the Edenbridge Bonfire.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, along with the Prime Minister and Labour leader, will be lit on Saturday.

Organisers of the event said he has taken centre stage due to his "controversial behaviour".

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has poked fun at celebrities and political leaders for more than 20 years.

US President Donald Trump, football star Wayne Rooney and film producer Harvey Weinstein have been previous Guys, while Mr Johnson was last year's effigy.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Speaker of the House of Commons is joined by Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in Edenbridge

The Bercow, Johnson and Corbyn effigy will go up in flames this weekend with money raised going to a number of charities in the area.

During the unveiling, Bercow's head fell apart and was fixed by members of the society.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society Chairman Bill Cummings said: "This year we have chosen the infuriating Commons Speaker John Bercow as our celebrity guy and I am sure you will agree that our artist, Andrea Deans, has captured his likeness very well.

Image copyright PA Image caption Boris Johnson is seen eating a slice of "EU cake" at last year's unveiling

"Our message to Mr Bercow is that you cannot keep disrupting Parliament and this is one situation you cannot argue yourself out of.

"We hope Mr Bercow will appreciate the humour contained in our caricature and take it in the good spirit with which it is intended."

Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been celebrating Bonfire Night for more than 90 years and this year will see more than 750 people participating in the torchlight parade through Edenbridge High Street.

