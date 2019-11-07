Image copyright Go-Coach Image caption Buses to West Kingsdown running after 16:30 GMT will terminate at Brands Hatch instead

A bus company has suspended a route following three attacks on its vehicles.

Go-Coach, based in Kent, took the decision to temporarily terminate its bus to West Kingsdown at Brands Hatch following the incidents last month.

The company's managing director, Austin Blackburn, estimates £1,500 of damage has been caused to his fleet.

He said the suspension would remain in place until the company had assurances no more attacks would take place.

One bus on the 429 route had its windscreen smashed with a pole on 31 October in London Road, West Kingsdown.

Image caption Managing director Austin Blackburn says he wants assurances the attacks will not happen again

A second bus was shot at with what was believed to be an air rifle and a third bus was pelted with stones on Monday 4 November.

Nobody was injured in any of the three attacks.

Mr Blackburn said: "We have suspended services from about 4.30pm to West Kingsdown and they are terminating at Brands Hatch so people can at least walk from there.

"We have never had attacks before. We are looking to keep the suspensions in place until we get some kind of assurance this won't happen again."

A spokesperson for Kent Police said it was investigating.

