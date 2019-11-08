Image caption Ben Lacomba was convicted by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court in October

A taxi driver has been jailed for murdering his ex-partner and dumping her body.

Ben Lacomba was found guilty of killing Sarah Wellgreen, 46, who disappeared in October 2018 from their home in New Ash Green, Kent, at Woolwich Crown Court.

He killed the mother-of-five in a "calculated manner designed to avoid detection". Her body was never found.

Lacomba, 39, who had three children with Ms Wellgreen, was told he would serve at least 27 years in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Christopher Kinch QC said: "No-one can know how you killed Sarah. It must be hoped that she did not suffer too much."

He said Lacomba had deliberately set out to deprive the children of their mother, adding: "It's difficult to imagine something more callous or chilling."

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was the mother of five children

Hiding the body had caused the family an "agony of uncertainty", he said.

"The position you have put your children in is completely unimaginable," Judge Kinch told him.

"As their father, you were one of two people they would look to for nurture and protection.

"Instead, you have taken their mother from them - a crime which is bound to resonate throughout their lives."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Wellgreen worked a beautician

The court heard the couple met online in 2004, but by the time of her disappearance on 9 October 2018 their relationship was marked by "tensions and problems".

They split up in 2014 but continued to live in the same house although Ms Wellgreen, a beautician, had a mortgage to buy Lacomba out of the property, jurors were told.

During cross-examination, Lacomba claimed he did not know where Ms Wellgreen's body was and had nothing to do with her disappearance.

But the court heard he switched off a CCTV system in the middle of the night and parked his car in an unusual spot in an attempt to evade detection.

Lacomba claimed he was asleep in bed on the night of the killing.