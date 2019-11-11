Image caption A dinghy carrying 22 people was intercepted by Border Force on Sunday morning

More than 50 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in one day.

Border Force vessels were sent to meet one dinghy at about 07:00 GMT on Sunday, with two further boats spotted at about 23:30.

The 53 people onboard were brought to Dover where they were medically assessed and passed to immigration officials for interview, the Home Office said.

Six boats carrying at least 74 migrants have crossed the Channel since Friday.

More than 1,500 people have successfully crossed the Channel in small boats this year.