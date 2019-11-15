Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption A Border Force cutter and a coastal patrol vessel were deployed

Two boats carrying 17 suspected migrants have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

Border Force said it was alerted to one of the dinghies in the Channel at 22:40 GMT on Thursday and the other at 00:15 GMT on Friday.

Eleven Iranian and Iraqi men, and a boy were onboard the first boat and five Iranian men were on the second.

The Home Office said they were taken to Dover and interviewed by immigration officials.

The boy was transferred into the care of social services.

Eight boats carrying more than 90 migrants have crossed the Channel since 8 November.

More than 1,550 people have successfully crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

