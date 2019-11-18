Image copyright Diocese of Canterbury Image caption The Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin begins her new role later this month

The first black woman to become a Church of England bishop will be consecrated during a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral.

In June it was announced chaplain to the speaker of the house, The Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin, will be the new Bishop of Dover.

She said she feels a "bit like a bride" ahead of Tuesday's consecration.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin succeeds the Rt Revd Trevor Willmott who retired from the role in May.

She was 14 when she joined the ministry and said she never thought becoming a bishop would be possible.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin, who is also a chaplain to the Queen, led prayers at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

She said: "When I was first called into ministry women weren't even allowed to be ordained, so Bishop was not in my frame of reference.

"I'm feeling a bit like a bride. All the pensive moments but also equally excited, a sense of awe and a sense of perhaps 'is this real?'"

