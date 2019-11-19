Image copyright Diocese of Canterbury Image caption The Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin and the Most Rev Justin Welby at St Paul's Cathedral

The first black woman to become a Church of England bishop has been consecrated at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin was consecrated as the Bishop of Dover during the ceremony in London.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin said: "I'm excited, I've got lots of new people to meet, to get to know, and that fills me with joy."

The former chaplain to the speaker of the house succeeds the Rt Revd Trevor Willmott who retired in May.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin was 14 when she joined the ministry and said she never thought becoming a bishop would be possible.

Image copyright Diocese of Canterbury Image caption Dr Hudson-Wilkin will be installed at Canterbury Cathedral on 30 November

Dr Hudson-Wilkin, who is also a chaplain to the Queen, led prayers at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

She said: "Beginning this new ministry, there is a sense of awe in it all. But also something refreshing about being open to the new things that God has in store - not just for me as a person taking on this new leadership role, but for our diocese as a whole."

The Most Rev Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, said: "Through much struggle and suffering in her life she has become one of the most exceptional of Christian leaders showing, in word and deed, confidence in Jesus Christ as life, liberty and love.

"We welcome her, warmly confident that God who has led her this far will walk with her and speak through her."

Dr Hudson-Wilkin will be installed at Canterbury Cathedral on 30 November.

