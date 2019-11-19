Image copyright Google Image caption Freddie Bell will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court charged with possessing a firearm

A man has been charged after a pistol and ammunition were found in a locker at a gym in Kent.

The weapon was discovered in a customer locker at a gym in Darenth Road, Dartford, on Wednesday 30 October.

Freddie Bell, of Patterdale Road, Dartford, was charged with possessing a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court.

