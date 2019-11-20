Eythorne villagers raise cash for shop security after raids
Hundreds of pounds has been raised to help improve security at a family-run shop that has been targeted by robbers three times in six months.
Eythorne Village Store in east Kent was most recently targeted at about 07:15 GMT, when a masked man fled with about £350.
The shop was first raided in May and again earlier this month, when the owner was threatened with a crowbar.
Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the latest raid.
The 49-year-old has been held on suspicion of robbery, the force added.
A security screen, more CCTV cameras and a panic alarm have now been installed at the store and post office, run by the Patel family, after a funding bid by members of the local community raised more than £900.
Local resident Aaron Felton said elderly and vulnerable people in the village relied on the shop, which was known as a "social meeting ground".
Rakesh Patel said the robberies had been "very stressful".
"You get more worried about you and your family, he said, adding: "You always think what will happen next time."
He said the support of the community had been "wonderful", adding: "The village feels like a second family for us."