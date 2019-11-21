Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 30s died in Rochester High Street

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Kent.

Kent Police said officers were called to Rochester High Street at about 06:10 GMT and found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

Detectives investigating the death have arrested two men, aged 35 and 42, from the area.

Both remain in custody for questioning and officers are still at the scene, the force said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.