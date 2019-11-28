Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kris Boyson is said to have threatened to break a police officer's jaw

Katie Price's on-off boyfriend threatened to break a police officer's jaw after a row with a photographer, a court heard.

Kris Boyson accused the PC of being "fake" and threatened to hit him, leading the officer to draw his pepper spray, prosecutors say.

Mr Boyson, 31, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour.

He denies the charges and the trial continues.

Fitness instructor Mr Boyson, of Gravesend, Kent, allegedly threatened PC Paul Blundell on 11 October 2018.

Prosecutor Piers Restell told the court that at about 07:00 "members of the paparazzi" were at Mr Boyson's home to take photographs of Price.

He said Mr Boyson approached the two photographers and shouted at them, demanding they delete the photographs.

Pictures were deleted and memory cards were handed over to Mr Boyson but the photographers called the police when he became aggressive, the court heard.

'Grab that phone'

PC Blundell and a colleague attended the scene after being called to the road for an unrelated reason.

Mr Restell said: "PC Blundell exited the police vehicle and looked at the mapping app on his mobile phone. At that point he heard a male later identified as Mr Boyson shout "grab that phone off him".

"[He] saw Mr Boyson shouting at him for taking pictures."

PC Blundell pulled out his warrant card but he said Mr Boyson then threatened to hit him, the court was told.

In an effort to calm Mr Boyson down, PC Blundell showed him his mobile phone's picture gallery to prove that no photographs had been taken, the court heard.

But Mr Boyson then told him: "I am going to break your jaw" and stepped towards him, Mr Restell said.

The trial continues.

