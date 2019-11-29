Image copyright Google Image caption The Elmdene Surgery in Greenhithe has been forced to close

Four GP surgeries in Kent have been shut for "urgent" work following concerns over standards of care.

Elmdene Surgery in Greenhithe was visited by inspectors last week.

The practice, along with Joydens Wood Medical Centre and two branch surgeries, has closed until further notice.

An NHS spokesperson said the Care Quality Commission (CQC) had taken action to make sure they were meeting required standards of care.

Both Elmdene Surgery and Joydens Wood Medical Centre are run by the former chair of Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CCG, Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Bora.

The two surgeries and two branch surgeries have more than 10,000 patients on their books.

'Concerns raised'

Janet Ortega, the CQC's head of inspection for general practice, said inspectors visited Joydens Wood Medical Centre and Elmdene Surgery "after concerns were raised about the standards of care provided to patients".

She said the findings would be published in due course.

An NHS Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CCG spokesperson added: "Joydens Wood Medical Centre and Elmdene Surgery along with its branches Bean Surgery and Bennett Way Surgery, are currently not providing medical services following a temporary suspension by the Care Quality Commission.

"This is to enable the practices to undertake urgent work to ensure they are meeting the required standards of patient care."

